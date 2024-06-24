Dy. CM Bhatti Vikramarka Kolhapur rape victim, assures of govt. support

Deputy CM Bhatti Vikramarka Mallu has condemned the inhuman incident of the rape of Eswaramma, a Chenchu tribal woman from Kolhapur mandal of Nagar-Kurnool district. After visiting the victim's family at NIMS Hospital in the morning, he addressed the media along with local minister Jupalli. Describing the incident as shocking and deplorable, he called for strong condemnation from society as a whole.

Minister Jupalli Krishna Rao provided details of the victim's immediate medical care, stating that she was first transferred to Nagar Kurnool Hospital and later to NIMS Hospital for better treatment. He also informed that the Chief Minister has been notified of the incident and steps are being taken to ensure justice for Eswaramma.

Deputy CM Bhatti Vikramarka reassured the public that the government will bear all costs for Eswaramma's medical treatment until she fully recovers. Additionally, he promised that if the victim has no home, her children will be provided education at an ashram school and efforts will be made to allocate agricultural land for their cultivation.