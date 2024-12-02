Dy CM lauds Narayana Guru’s teachings

Hyderabad: Deputy Chief Minister Bhatti Vikramarka Mallu said that programmes like Integrated Household Survey, construction of Integrated schools were taken up with the inspiration drawn from Sri Narayana Guru who advocated one caste, one religion and God for entire humanity.

Bhatti Vikramarka was the special guest at the Narayana Guru International Letters Cultural Festival being organised under the aegis of Narayana Guru Open University at Kollam in Kerala on Sunday. Narayana Guru’s impact and influence is not only on Kerala but the entire country, he said.

Speaking as the chief guest at the seminar, Bhatti said that it was a valuable opportunity and great honour for him to recall and remember the life of Narayana Guru and his teachings. The strong belief and opinion of Narayana Guru on equality, and his messages on humanism and equality became crucial in the present times. “Narayana Guru was more than a spiritual leader and a social reformer and philosopher. By abolishing atrocities in various castes in Kerala society, Narayana Guru reformed the Kerala society. The setting up of Aruvippuram Sri Sivalayam by Narayana Guru was not an ordinary spiritual act but a daring statement against caste discrimination,” Bhatti felt.

Drawing parallels between those who fought against caste discrimination, the Deputy CM said that there were similarities between Dr B R Ambedkar and Narayana Guru and it is appropriate to talk about Dr Ambedkar while remembering Narayana Guru. “While Narayana Guru inspired change in the society, B R Ambedkar through Indian Constitution stabilised the concept of equality. The legacy of both Narayana Guru and Ambedkar became the pillars for justice and equality in the history of the nation. The leadership of Narayana Guru was the main contributing factor for the social progress of Kerala. He believed education alone would give freedom and relief to people and his role was significant in shaping Kerala as an educated, healthy and gender equality State,” he added.