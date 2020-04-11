E-passes to be issued online: Rachakonda CP

Telangana: The Rachakonda police have launched e-pass management services to accord the passes to the citizens through online.

The citizens are queueing up in front of the police stations for passes to produce while travelling during the lockdown. The travel passes will be issued to the employees who need to come to the office to carry out their duties. And those who are heading to other places in terms of emergency.

Rachakonda Commissioner of Police Mahesh M Bhagwat said that those who need passes can apply online and it will be issued within 24 hours. To apply for passes, people can visit -- tspolice.nvipani.com. The e-passes will help to travel within Rachakonda, Cyberabad, Rachakonda and Sangareddy.