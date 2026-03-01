‘E-waste poses a serious threat to the environment’

Nagarkurnool: Anawareness seminar on e-waste was conducted at the Government Science Degree College, Nagarkurnool district headquarters, under the aegis of the Telangana National Green Corps as part of the Harithon Eco Hackathon. The programme was organized with a special focus on environmental protection. National Green Corps Resource Person Chaitanya attended as the chief guest and addressed the students.

Speaking on the occasion, Chaitanya expressed concern that e-waste has become a major environmental threat in recent times. With the increasing use of electronic devices, the volume of electronic waste is also rising, and improper disposal can lead to severe soil, water, and air pollution. He emphasized that everyone must act responsibly and take steps to reduce e-waste.

Before the seminar, a large number of students participated and shared their views on the issue of e-waste. They suggested sending old electronic devices for recycling, adopting eco-friendly lifestyles, and creating greater awareness about pollution control and environmental protection.

The speakers also explained the health hazards caused by e-waste. Harmful chemicals present in discarded mobile phones, computers, and batteries can have serious effects on human health. Students, especially youth, were advised to be more conscious and avoid careless disposal of electronic waste, and instead follow proper management practices.