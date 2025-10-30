Live
East Coast trains cancelled due to Cyclone Montha
Hyderabad: Train operations across the East Coast were hit on Tuesday as the South Central Railway announced widespread cancellations due to the impact of Cyclone Montha. The decision, taken as a precautionary measure, aims to ensure the safety of passengers and staff as the cyclone advances over coastal Andhra Pradesh and adjoining regions.
Key services operating from Visakhapatnam, Vijayawada, and Secunderabad have been cancelled for October 29, while others originating from Odisha and Maharashtra have also been withdrawn. Rail authorities have been closely monitoring the situation and coordinating with disaster management teams to respond to any emergencies.
Officials said normal operations would resume once weather conditions stabilise and safety clearances are received. Passengers have been advised to verify updated schedules through official railway sources before commencing their journeys.