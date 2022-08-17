Eatala accuses TRS of buying its own leaders

Hyderabad: Former Finance Minister and Huzurabad MLA Eatala Rajender has described the ruling TRS the worst political party that 'fixes prices on its own leaders'.

Addressing the media at Shamirpet on Tuesday, he said the TRS chief is back to his antics, busy fixing prices and purchasing his own party village sarpanches, MPPs and ZPTCs to lure and remain loyal to him ahead of the ensuing Munugodu by-poll.

After admitting several current and former sarpanches, MPPs and ex- TRS leaders, he said, the TRS chief had resorted to similar acts in Huzurabad. But, despite voters there slapped on his face; but the TRS chief has not learnt a lesson, he added.

The former minister alleged that the ruling party leadership was moving in Munugodu with bags filled with crores for the past four-five days to purchase sarpanches, ZPTCs like goods in the market.

"In the absence of a sarpanch at home, the TRS leaders are handing over cash to his wife or family members. The leaders who are supposed to be role models for people are insulting the people's representatives of local bodies by treating them as market goods," he quipped.

Eatala claimed that several TRS leaders 'are coming out to join BJP as they are no longer able to tolerate the CM and his political manoeuvres'. However, the TRS government is misusing powers to slap cases or to threaten them to prevent leaving the party fold, he alleged. The Huzurabad MLA said it is a misnomer on the part of the CM to threaten people into submission, as Telangana society won't tolerate such acts.

He said 'BJP is the only party that can fight the TRS in the State; the Congress and TRS would join hands, either before or after the polls'.

Eatala asked the BJP cadre and leaders not to lose heart following attacks by TRS activists. "You have worked all these years. Let us work hard for six more months; BJP is destined to come to power in the State," he asserted.

Pained at Telangana becoming a laughingstock under the current regime, a retired DGP and two retired IAS officials are to join the saffron party. In Warangal East, Errabelli Pradeep Rao, brother of Panchayat Raj Minister Errabelli Dayakar Rao joined the BJP.

Seeing these developments, a panic-stricken TRS chief is trying to unleash attacks on the 'Praja Sangram Yatra', Eatala said. He claimed that the attacks on the yatra are happenings under direction of Pragati Bhavan. However, the party will end the atrocities and police Raj, he stated. "We appeal to the police not to act as slaves. Otherwise, such police will have to be ready for punishment," Eatala warned. He demanded filing of cases against those who attacked the yatris.