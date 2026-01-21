Eatala demands impartial probe into phone tapping case

Hyderabad: Malkajgiri MP Eatala Rajender has stressed the need for an honest and comprehensive investigation into the ongoing Special Investigation Team (SIT) probe regarding phone tapping allegations.

Addressing the media on Tuesday, Eatala Rajender stated that he has no objection to the inquiry but insisted it should not be conducted in a "pinpointed manner" targeting individuals selectively. He urged investigators to uncover the full truth, including identifying who ordered the tapping, the volume of calls intercepted, the motives behind them, and the extent to which the rights and freedoms of citizens were violated.

“The culprits should be found, and all details must be revealed. The investigation should send a message that everyone is equal in the eyes of the law,” Etala Rajender stated. He emphasised that the law should never be misused and that those who violate the rights of citizens must face equal consequences.

The MP further remarked that the probe should serve as a deterrent to ensure such practices are not repeated in the future. He reiterated that the investigation must not be politically motivated but should focus on accountability and justice. He called for transparency and fairness from the SIT to ensure the public regains confidence in governance and the rule of law.

“The law should not be played with. It should be a message that the same fate will befall those who violate people’s rights,” he added, calling for the probe to uphold democratic values and protect the freedoms of the people.