Eatala hails Union Budget as ‘Viksit Bharat Budget’

Hyderabad/New Delhi: Malkaigiri MP Eatala Rajender described the Union Budget 2026–27, presented by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, as a ‘Viksit Bharat Budget’ that is developmental, people-centric and focused on employment, traditional crafts and healthcare.

Speaking to the media on the Parliament premises on Sunday, Rajender praised the budget for its vision and long-term planning under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership.

He noted that India’s GDP has grown by seven per cent due to farsighted decisions and highlighted that the budget size has increased from Rs 50 lakh crore last year to Rs 53 lakh crore this year.

Stressing its populist measures, he pointed out that Rs 4 lakh crore has once again been allocated to tackle unemployment, with a strong emphasis on youth participation in national progress through the ‘Make in India, Made in India’ initiative.

Rajender welcomed the reduction of import taxes on several medicines, including cancer drugs, with exemptions on 17 types of medicines providing relief to poor patients. He also lauded the decision to establish trauma care centres in every district.

Addressing opposition criticism regarding the Mahatma Gandhi National Employment Scheme, he clarified that allocations have risen from Rs 81,000 crore last year to Rs 1.25 lakh crore this year, ensuring greater rural employment opportunities.

The MP emphasised that capital expenditure has been raised to Rs12 lakh crore, strengthening infrastructure and future growth. He praised provisions for manpower development, support to the handloom sector, and encouragement of allied rural industries such as dairy and poultry. The budget, he said, charts a clear roadmap towards achieving the vision of Viksit Bharat by 2047.

Rajender further highlighted initiatives to promote self-reliance, reduce imports, and boost domestic production. He welcomed the announcement of a mineral corridor for Odisha, Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, and Kerala, as well as tourism development plans in the North-East, including regions associated with Gautama Buddha. He said that the budget reflects a comprehensive approach to banking, services, and inclusive growth.