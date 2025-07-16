Eatala highlights major infrastructure plans for Cantonment

Hyderabad: Malkajgiri Member of Parliament Eatala Rajender addressed the media following his participation in the Cantonment Board meeting, outlining substantial development initiatives aimed at upgrading the region’s civic infrastructure and mitigating long-standing flooding concerns.

Rajender announced that the state government had deposited compensation funds for lands acquired under the Rajiv Road and Nagpur Highway flyover projects, ensuring transparency and support for affected residents.

He highlighted the severe flooding issues faced by areas adjacent to Hussain Sagar, where rainfall often causes water levels to rise up to ten feet, inundating homes in the cantonment. To resolve this, a budget of Rs 303 crores has been allocated to develop efficient drainage and sewerage systems that will prevent waterlogging and improve sanitation across the area.

The MP emphasized that colonies in Sitaramapuram are especially flood-prone and consistently bear the brunt of heavy rainfall. He confirmed plans to identify and implement a permanent solution to protect residents in this vulnerable locality.

Rajender also addressed environmental concerns in Ramannakunta, which has long suffered from foul-smelling stagnant water. He announced plans to rejuvenate the area by installing walking tracks and planting trees, transforming it into a clean and accessible public space for recreation and community engagement.

The MP stated that the board had decided to grant permissions to individuals who had purchased government flats, ensuring their occupancy rights were upheld and eliminating unnecessary bureaucratic disruptions.

Looking ahead, Rajender outlined a vision to enhance the overall livability of the cantonment area. He revealed plans for a comprehensive facelift featuring well-designed public spaces, including parks, open-air gyms, and a modern underground drainage network. These amenities aim to create a healthy and sustainable urban environment for residents.

The Cantonment Board meeting marked a decisive step toward improving essential services and quality of life in the region, with the MP reiterating the government’s commitment to inclusive and strategic urban planning.