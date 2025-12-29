Eatala highlights PM Modi’s effort to unite India’s cultural heritage

Hyderabad: Onthe occasion of the 129th episode of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s ‘Mann Ki Baat’, a special programme was organised in Sikh Village, Cantonment Assembly constituency on Sunday. Malkajgiri MP Eatela Rajender participated in the event along with several BJP leaders and local representatives.

Speaking at the gathering, Eatela Rajender praised the Prime Minister’s initiative, which has been connecting with citizens every month since its launch on October 3, 2014. “Through ‘Mann Ki Baat’, Modi ji brings to light forgotten aspects of our history, culture, traditions, and languages, showcasing the greatness of India,” he said. He added that the program introduces lesser-known topics and local practices to the world, strengthening national pride.

Referring to today’s episode, Rajender noted that the Prime Minister highlighted the richness of Tamil and Kannada languages, traditional crafts and mentioned the cultural heritage of Jammu & Kashmir, Manipur, and Andhra Pradesh

. “From Kashmir to Kanyakumari and Arunachal Pradesh to Kutch, this program reinforces the idea of one nation, one identity, and mutual respect for diverse cultures,” he said. He emphasized that ‘Mann Ki Baat’ inspires unity and collective progress in line with Modi’s vision for national development.

Rajender described the programme as a powerful medium to instill patriotism and encourage citizens to uphold India’s traditions while embracing modernity. “In one word, this initiative has become a catalyst for India’s progress,” he remarked.

Medchal-Malkajgiri District President Mallareddy, General Secretary Girivardhan Reddy, Cantonment Member Banuka Narmada Mallikarjun, leaders Divakar, Deepika Naresh, Gopu Ramana Reddy, and several others attended the program.