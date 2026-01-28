Eatala Rajender slams GHMC ward delimitation

Hyderabad: Senior leader and Member of Parliament Eatala Rajender has strongly criticised the division of Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) wards, calling the process unscientific and arbitrary. Speaking on Tuesday, he pointed out that while one division has a population of 82,000, another has only 12,000, a disparity he termed highly irregular and unfair.

Eatala Rajender stressed that divisions should be created with public convenience in mind rather than political interests. He suggested that each corporator should represent approximately 30,000 people to ensure balanced governance and demanded that reservations within GHMC divisions be allocated transparently.

Warning against sidelining municipal governance, he accused the state government led by Chief Minister Revanth Reddy of making unilateral decisions without consulting elected representatives.

He argued that such practices weaken democratic institutions. Calling the move politically motivated, Etela Rajender urged the government to avoid petty politics for electoral gains and focus on fairness and consultation. He emphasised that urban governance decisions must prioritise public welfare over partisan advantage to maintain accountability in the city.