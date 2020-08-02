Eatala Rajender visits TIMS in Hyderabad, inspects facilities for coronavirus patients

Hyderabad: A day after Union Minister Kishan Reddy visited TIMS and expressed dissatisfaction over facilities available for coronavirus patients, state health minister Eatala Rajender inspected the institute on Sunday.

Eatala Rajender enquired about the availability of the oxygen supply for the patients and asked the director Dr Vimala Thomas and other health officials to ensure enough stock of coronavirus drugs including Remdesivir and Dexamethasone available at the TIMS pharmacy.

He directed the senior officials to admit the only coronavirus positive patients who have severe medical conditions. The management said that an adequate amount of oxygen supply is available for the coronavirus patients having difficulty in breathing. Later, the minister planted a sapling at the TIMS campus.

Telangana on Sunday witnessed 1,891 coronavirus positive cases taking the total tally to 66,677 and registered 10 new deaths due to the virus. As many as 1,088 persons were discharged on pushing the recovery count to 47,590. Currently, there are 18,547 active cases in the state.