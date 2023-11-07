Eatala recommends B Krishna for Wanaparthy

Wanaparthy: In a significant development, BJP State Election Committee Chairman and Huzurabad MLA, Eatala Rajender, along with members of the working group, have strongly recommended B Krishna as the BJP candidate for the upcoming elections in the region. “This move is an attempt to address the absence of BC (Backward Class) representation in the constituency for the past three decades,” said Rajender at an event in Gajwel on Monday.

“The lack of BC representation in Wanaparthy constituency has been a longstanding concern, with no BC MLA serving in the area for 30 years. The decision to put forward B Krishna as a potential candidate reflects the party’s commitment to rectify this issue,” he said.

“The region has witnessed a substantial influence of BCs, SCs, and STs in its political landscape over the last 35 years. The BJP has been actively engaging with the people of Wanaparthy, participating in numerous movements, and working diligently to gain their support,” he added.