Eatala sees red over HYDRA notices to residents

Hyderabad: Malkajgiri MP Eatala Rajender accused the Congress-led government of having no direction, and expressed confidence that it will not last much longer.

Addressing after interacting with the residents of the Pujitha Enclave in Bachupalli on Saturday, he said, “This is a regime reflective of Tughlaq; the Chief Minister embodies that style of governance. You are causing distress to our people,” and added that the CM should address the real issues instead of evading them. He said if the Congress party leaders and ministers remain ignorant of what is happening around them, their lack of awareness will lead to their downfall. Recently, he noted that HYDRA issued notices to residents of the apartment complex in Bachupalli.

Eatala Rajender visited the site and reassured the affected residents, and during his visit, stated: “The MRO issued the notice. When I contacted the district collector, he claimed ignorance. How could the MRO issue a notice without your knowledge? He insists he knows nothing.”

He said that the houses were constructed with all the necessary permits. He accused the authorities of harassing the people. One The MRO approved land sale, the Municipal Commissioner sanctioned the construction of houses, and now another MRO comes and says this is pond land, threatening demolition, he alleged.

“We do not oppose HYDRA’s initiatives for pond restoration, beautification, or draining water from the canals. We oppose the destruction of homes built with legitimate approvals. Who gives you the right to demolish the results of our hard work?” Rajender asked.

“It is unreasonable to issue demolition notices ten years after construction. Residents of these apartments report that they suffering from high blood pressure and have not slept since receiving these notices. Do these thoughtless officials recognise the distress they are causing?” he asked.

He said that HYDRA has issued notices to home owners paying property taxes for five years. The residents here are mostly employees and pensioners. While they acknowledge differences in land survey numbers, they report that notices are being issued and threats are made against them.