Eatala to take on KCR in Gajwel

Hyderabad: BJP legislator Eatala Rajender is set to take on Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao in the Gajwel constituency in November 30 Assembly polls, according to the first list of candidates released by the BJP on Sunday. Eatala will also contest from the Huzurabad constituency which he presently represents. The BJP first list of 52 candidates indicates that state president G Kishan Reddy and OBC committee chairman Dr Laxman will not contest the polls. In all probability, Kishan Reddy may be the party candidate again from the Secunderabad Lok Sabha constituency.

Three of the BJP's sitting Lok Sabha members - Bandi Sanjay Kumar (former Telangana BJP chief and Karimnagar MP), Dharmapuri Arvind (Nizamabad MP) and Soyam Bapu Rao (Adilabad MP) will fight the Assembly elections.Eatala Rajender.

It has also accommodated former MLAs, MPs and Municipal Chairpersons.

The BJP is expected to release its second list after Dasara. The fire brand spokesperson of the party, Rani Rudrama Reddy was fielded against BRS working president and KCR’s son KT Rama Rao in Sircilla.

In another major development, the party lifted the suspension of T Raja Singh, who represents the Goshamahal constituency, and announced him as the candidate. Raja Singh was suspended from the party following his alleged controversial remarks against “Islam and Prophet Mohammed” in a video which was later pulled down by the social media platform.

According to the BJP list, K Venkata Ramana Reddy will slug it out with the CM in Kamareddy constituency. KCR will contest from two segments in the upcoming polls - Gajwel and Kamareddy. Errabelli Pradeep Rao, brother of Errabelli Dayakar Rao who recently joined the BJP will contest from Warangal East. The list of 52 consists of 12 women, 8 SC and 6 ST candidates. Meanwhile, Kishan Reddy said that the saffron party would intensify its campaign from the next week soon after Dasara. While Prime Minister Narendra Modi would address about 5-10 public meetings, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP national president J P Nadda will participate in about 15 meetings. Shah to visit state on October 27.