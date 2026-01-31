Eatala warns voters against cash for votes in municipal polls

Malkajgiri Member of Parliament Etela Rajender participated in a nomination rally for the Three Chintalapalli Municipality elections in Medchal Malkajgiri District on Friday. Addressing the gathering, he greeted the public who came to support the BJP candidates and urged voters to elect leaders who are consistently visible and accessible. He cautioned against voting for individuals primarily engaged in real estate or other businesses.

He reminded the crowd that his own election victory, with a majority of four lakh votes, was a result of people valuing his dedicated work over monetary inducements or feasts, asserting that the residents of Malkajgiri are not swayed by money. Rajender directed sharp criticism towards the Congress party, questioning the status of their unfulfilled promises regarding pensions, gold distribution, and unemployment allowances. He accused KCR and Revanth Reddy of deceiving the public, remarking that while Revanth’s rhetoric has crossed boundaries, his actual implementation has failed to even cross the threshold. He argued that only the central government is providing necessary funds for village development.

He pointed out that since even sitting MLAs admit to a lack of resources, electing BRS or Congress candidates to the municipality would be futile. He emphasised his personal efforts as an MP in securing crucial funds under the Smart City scheme.

The MP appealed to voters to support the BJP, assuring them that candidates would be available whenever needed and would facilitate development through central funding. He recalled his efforts to stop the demolition of poor households under the Hydra project and his opposition to land encroachments. Crediting Prime Minister Narendra Modi for ensuring food security, he stated that the rice being consumed is provided by the Centre. He concluded by urging voters to reject liquor and money, and to vote for the lotus symbol to ensure a BJP victory.