EC announces schedule for Mayor and municipal chairman election

Highlights

The State Election Commission (SEC) on Thursday announced the schedule for the conduct of indirect election for Mayor and municipal chairman posts.

After the swearing-in ceremony of the councillors on Monday at 11 am, the election of Mayor, Deputy Mayor, chairman and vice-chairman will be held at 12.30 pm. A notice pertaining to the election will be issued on January 25.

The district collectors have been entrusted with the responsibility of holding the elections.

