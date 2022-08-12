EC gives shock to BJP; rejects permission for anti-KCR poster campaign

Hyderabad: The Election Commission of India (ECI) administered shock to the BJP in Telangana by rejecting permission for a poster campaign against Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao.

The saffron party sought permission from the Media Certification Committee of the EC for holding a poster campaign called 'Saalu Dora - Selavu Dora (Enough Elder Man- Bye elder man).

The committee expressed its objection over the campaign and asked the State BJP leadership to stop the campaign immediately. It also asked the party to not publish any anti-KCR posters as part of its campaign. The committee made it clear to the saffron party that any kind of political campaign should not insult or denigrate the image of the leaders of the political parties. The BJP has applied to the EC about its poster campaign and sought permission.