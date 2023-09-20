Live
- Arrest of TDP leaders continues in NTR dist
- ANR’s Panchaloha statue gets inaugurated in a grand way
- High alert issued at AOB amid Maoists annual Varotsavams from tomorrow
- Rail coach restaurant inaugurated in Vijayawada
- Chandrayaan-3 Vinayaka pandal big hit in Mahbubnagar
- PL Technical Research: BUY ITC - TECHNICAL PICK
- The iPhone 15 phones charging speed will leave you stunned
- IISER Bhopal team conducts genome sequencing of Indian gooseberry plant
- Machilipatnam: Re-verification of deleted voters completed
- Four electrocuted while putting up KTR welcome flexi in Qutbullapur
EC selects Transgender as election campaigner for Telangana
Hyderabad: In a best move, a transgender has been selected as the Telangana election campaigner this time. Usually Election Commission selects celebrities for campaigning on electoral roll changes, additions, voter awareness etc. However, for the first time a transgender has been selected.
The State Election Commission, which has selected a transgender from Karimabad, Warangal, is conducting awareness programmes with her. Laila leads the transgender community of over 3,600 in the combined Warangal district. For their welfare, Laila arranged a special clinic for them one day a week at Warangal MGM Hospital after talking to the district officials.
