EC selects Transgender as election campaigner for Telangana

Hyderabad: In a best move, a transgender has been selected as the Telangana election campaigner this time. Usually Election Commission selects celebrities for campaigning on electoral roll changes, additions, voter awareness etc. However, for the first time a transgender has been selected.

The State Election Commission, which has selected a transgender from Karimabad, Warangal, is conducting awareness programmes with her. Laila leads the transgender community of over 3,600 in the combined Warangal district. For their welfare, Laila arranged a special clinic for them one day a week at Warangal MGM Hospital after talking to the district officials.