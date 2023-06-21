  • Menu
EC team from Delhi arrives Hyderabad

A three member Election Commission of India ( ECI) from New Delhi arrives in Hyderabad

A three member Election Commission of India ( ECI) from New Delhi arrives in Hyderabad to study the preparadeness of the state for Assembly Elections today.

Senior Deputy Election Commissioners Dharmendra Sharma, Nitesh Kumar Vyas and Deputy Election Commissioner

R.K.Gupta arrived for a three day poll preparedness of Telangana state on Wednesday evening. Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Vikas Raj met the EC team and explained the status of EV machines and voters list.

The EC team will visit the districts and inquire about the arrangements.

