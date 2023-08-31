EC to speed up printing of EPIC

Hyderabad: The Election Commission will be speeding up the process of printing of Elector Photo Identity Cards (EPIC) within the GHMC area.



During the review meeting which focused on improvement of the voter enrolment process, the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Vikas Raj directed District Election Officers (DEO) to speed up the printing of Elector Photo Identity Cards (EPIC) within the GHMC area and to schedule the printing these cards every 15 days to ensure these cards reach eligible voters promptly.

In the meeting which was attended by DEOs and Electoral Registration Officers (ERO) covering all the constituencies within the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) area, the CEO emphasized the importance of effectively handling forms 6, 7, and 8. These forms are essential for voter registration, addressing objections to registered voters, and managing voter transfers. He told EROs to take special care to ensure forms are disposed of daily. Further he instructed us to prepare an action plan for timely disposal and not to wait till the last date. He was also instructed to complete data processing and uploading of all physical forms by September 3.

The CEO also emphasised on taking up SVEEP (Systematic Voters' Education and Electoral Participation program) activities for promoting electoral awareness. He requested DEOs to focus on participation of Electoral Literacy Clubs and collaboration with local influencers to motivate citizens to enrol as voters.

The meeting was attended by Joint CEO Sarfraz Ahmad, GHMC Commissioner & DEO Ronald Rose, Collector & DEO Rangareddy S Harish, Collector & DEO Medchal-Malkajgiri Amoy Kumar, Collector & DEO Hyderabad Durishetty Anudeep and CEO of the Cantonment Board D Madhukar Naik and all EROs of the 24 assembly constituencies of GHMC.