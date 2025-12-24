Eco-friendly sanitary cups distributed to KGBV girls

Nagarkurnool: District Collector Badavath Santhosh and local MLA Dr Rajesh Reddy distributed eco-friendly sanitary cups to students of Kasturba Gandhi Balika Vidyalaya, Tadoor on Tuesday.

They duo participated as chief guests in a programme jointly organised by the American Telugu Association and Manavatha Foundation, aimed at improving the health and hygiene of girl students.

Speaking on the occasion, Santhosh said that girls should give equal importance to health along with education. He cautioned students against falling into bad habits during adolescence and encouraged them to focus on building a bright future. He stated that while attractions are natural at this age, overcoming them is essential for success in life.

He further said that NASA kits are very helpful in enabling girls to face these changes with proper awareness. “The kits contain sanitary napkins, soaps, and personal hygiene materials, which support girls in maintaining hygiene during menstruation,” he said.

Dr Rajesh advised girls to pay special attention to both education and health and not to get distracted by unhealthy habits or attractions. He appreciated the representatives of the American Telugu Association for coming forward to create awareness among girl students. He also suggested that more such awareness programmes should be conducted in rural schools to educate girls about health and hygiene.

Speaking on the occasion, American Telugu Association President Jayanth Chella stated that the organization would continue to conduct similar programmes to promote health and educational awareness among girls and would extend all possible support for building a better society. Earlier, Manavatha Foundation President Dr Ramya Soujanya created awareness among students on the usage of eco-friendly sanitary cups, their benefits, and addressed doubts regarding their use.