Eco-tourism set to get a shot in the arm soon

Hyderabad: The State government will come out with plans to develop eco-tourism projects. Developing Kawal in north Telangana and Amarabad Tiger Reserve project in south Telangana as big tourist spots will be given top priority.

The Forest department officials have been asked to work in tandem with the Tourism department to prepare proposals and for development of eco- tourism projects. The Chief Minister instructed officials to identify places of scenic forests, wild animal habitations, migratory foreign birds, biodiversity areas, heritage sites and areas which reflect Telangana culture to develop them as attractive tourism spots. The CM said that the proposals should be made aiming to get international recognition for natural beauty in forests and tourist areas.

Revanth Reddy emphasised that a special tourism policy should be taken up to ensure that wild animals are not harmed by tourism projects. Officials have been asked to conduct a study in States where camps are provided for tourists in forest areas. Safety and security measures followed in camps should be implemented in the State as well.

The CM said industries which follows pollution norms and standards strictly should be encouraged. Certificates of appreciation will be given to organisations which maintain zero pollution on the Environment Day every year. He asked officials to study feasibility of establishing solid waste management and power generation plants in Karimnagar, Warangal and Khammam .

Reddy instructed officials to take strict measures to control use of single-use plastic. Notices will be issued to industries which violate rules and heavy fines will also be imposed.

The CM discussed the State’s IFS cadre strength. Of 81 IFS posts sanctioned to State, 55 are only filled; remaining 26 are vacant. The meeting decided to appeal to the Union government seeking allocation of an adequate number of IFSs without vacancies.