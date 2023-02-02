ED names Kavitha, Kejriwal in fresh chargesheet

Hyderabad: The second chargesheet filed by the Enforcement Directorate on Thursday raised the political heat once again as it mentioned the names of BRS leader and MLC K Kavitha and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal alleging that they had played a role in the Delhi liquor scam.

According to the chargesheet, Kavitha was one among the "South Group" represented by Boinapally Abhishek in the liquor scam. It alleged that Abhishek facilitated the transfer of Rs 100 crore kickbacks to Vijay Nair who was representing AAP leaders in Delhi.

The firm, it is said, was floated to get liquor contracts in the name of Indo Spirits (distribution business) which was a benami company. The chargesheet said that one Arun was representing Kavitha and reportedly told the ED that his actual investors were political leaders, including Kavitha, Magunta Srinivaslu Reddy and Sarath Reddy.

It said Arun had made Sameer speak to Kavitha on his I-phone which has the facility called facetime. It is alleged that she had congratulated Sameer for Delhi business and said she is very happy that they have partnered up. She is said to have told Sameer that Arun was like a family member to her. Kavitha asked about the issues that India Spirits L1 was facing in the first few months of operations and Sameer briefed her about those details, the chargesheet said. It also mentioned about the interaction Kavitha had with various liquor contractors and her regular contact with Abhishek who provided a platform for phone conversations and exchange of information regarding liquor distribution. Reacting to it, BRS leaders said that these were fabricated charges and that Kavitha had no role in the scam.

On the other hand, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal termed the Enforcement Directorate's chargesheet in the Delhi liquor scam as 'fictional' and alleged that the Central investigative agency is being used to "topple elected governments".