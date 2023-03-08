ED summons BRS MLC Kavitha to attend on March 10 in Delhi Excise Policy scam

In a significant move, ED Summoned MLC K Kavitha to attend on March 10 for questioning in Delhi Excise Policy.

It may be mentioned here that Kavitha had announced that she would stage a dharna at Jantar Mantar demanding the introduction of the Women reservation bill in the current session of Parliament to provide 33% reservation to women in legislatures.

In the backdrop of this, the decision of ED to summon her assumes importance. It may be recalled that ED had on Tuesday arrested Ramachandra Pillai in the Delhi liquor scam.

The ED in its remand report alleged that Pillai said that he was 'benami' of Kavitha.