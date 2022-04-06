Edn Min inaugurates groundwater works

Mirpet: Education Minister Sabitha Indra Reddy inaugurated the groundwater works on Wednesday for the fresh water pipeline at Mirpet Municipal Corporation in Sai Samrat Nagar, TMR Enclave-2 and TKR College.

Speaking on the occasion, Minister Sabitha Indra Reddy said that Minister for Municipal and Urban Development KTR has undertaken the task of undertaking a huge funding of Rs 371 crore in a single day. The Minister directed the officers to complete the work expeditiously.

She said that Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao had released funds for water supply to suburban areas with Rs 1,200 crore. TRS government provides drinking water to households in villages as in the city, she added. She further said that TRS government is moving forward with the idea of creating minimum facilities for the people and developing the Maheshwaram constituency in all spheres.

TRS senior leaders, activists, villagers and others were also present.