Education, health will be made public sectors

Munugodu: Jai Mahabharath party founder president and Supreme Court advocate Bhagwan Sri Anantha Vishnu stated that the party decided to field woman candidates in all 119 constituencies in Telangana in next elections. He stated that the party is going to field a BC woman in Munugodu bypoll.

Speaking to the Hans India, he explained the party's policy and programme. He stated that the party will contest in the Assembly and Parliament elections in the country and will give preference to neglected sections, youth and women.

He said soon after forming the government, they will takeover private educational institutes and private hospitals to make education and health free to all. He added that their government will provide either employment or self employment to youth to put end to unemployment. Stating that women are good managers of family, he informed that party will give lion share of tickets to women in elections to empower them politically.

Their party manifesto includes providing 200 yards to shelterless poor and will pay special attention to the security of the people and the country, he added.

He fired salvos at BJP over favouring the corporates and hiking prices of essential commodities.

Jai Mahabarath party main aim is to end saffron rule in the country. He urged people of Munugodu to support his party candidate for better future of the constituency.