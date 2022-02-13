Education Minister calls for strengthening govt schools

Rangareddy: Education Minister Sabitha Indra Reddy along with Minister of Finance Harish Rao held a video conference with government officials and discussed Mana Ooru-Mana Badi scheme, at Rangareddy district Collectorate on Saturday. On the occasion, Education Minister urged everyone to move forward with the spirit of the Mana Ooru-Mana Badi movement so that the education system can be further strengthened by providing all facilities to government schools.

She said that the government is moving forward in line with the aspirations of Chief Minister KCR. She also said under this programme, government will provid a conducive environment with all facilities in the hostels. In the first phase, it has been decided to carry out development works in 371 schools at a cost of Rs 3497 crore, she added. Minister Harish Rao, advised the Collectors to ensure that the work estimates are accurate, otherwise there is a risk of wastage of funds.

Collectors were instructed to visit government schools at the field level to determine which facilities should be made available in which school. It was suggested that lessons with a maximum of 790 students and more than a hundred students should be selected from the first installment list.

Funding for development work is to be spent by the school management committee, which will include the SMC chairman as well as the local sarpanch, headmaster and AE members of the engineering department.