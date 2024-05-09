Double delight: Vijay Deverakonda’s next films concept posters unveiled

As actor Vijay Deverakonda celebrated his birthday, leading production houses Mythri Movie Makers and SVC have chosen this auspicious occasion to reveal concept posters for their upcoming projects starring the versatile actor.

Under the direction of Rahul Sankrityan, Mythri Movie Makers presents "VD14," Vijay Deverakonda's 14th feature film. The concept poster, unveiled today, offers a tantalizing glimpse into the narrative, set in the nineteenth century within a region plagued by a mysterious curse. Against the backdrop of a drought-ridden countryside, a majestic warrior's statue stands tall, invoking the aura of "The Legend of the Cursed Land." Sankrityan, known for his directorial prowess in films like "Taxiwaala" and "Shyam Singha Roy," is set to helm this ambitious project.

Meanwhile, SVC's offering, directed by Ravi Kiran Kola of "Raja Vaaru Rani Gaaru" fame, promises a high-octane mass entertainer featuring Vijay Deverakonda. The concept poster for this yet-to-be-titled film portrays a gripping image of a bloodied hand clutching a sword, with the compelling tagline "Katthi Nene Netthuru Naade Yuddham Naathone" (The sword is mine, the blood is mine, and I am at battle with myself).

With both projects poised to commence shooting later this year, fans are eagerly anticipating these cinematic treats, each promising a unique and enthralling experience in Vijay Deverakonda's illustrious career. Stay tuned for further updates as these exciting ventures unfold.