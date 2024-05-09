Live
- Navigating careers: The role of internships
- Diamond League 2024 - Doha: When and where to watch
- Khadoor Sahib Lok Sabha Contest: Amritpal Singh's Entry Alters Political Dynamics
- MEA Expresses Concern Over Canada's Alleged Support For Extremists And Criminals
- Enforcement Directorate Grills Rita Lal In Ranchi Cash Haul Case
- K’taka sex scandal: NCW says three men claiming to be cops forced one 'victim' to lodge false complaint
- New dispute looms between Rome and German NGOs helping migrants
- Batting in the ICC T20 World Cup wouldn’t be easy, says SRH opener Travis Head
- Honda opens new R&D facility in India to accelerate electrification
- Eminent doctor Raghu Ram's spirituality draws PM Modi's admiration
Just In
‘MaayaOne’ teaser: Intriguing characters & gripping narrative elements
Actor Sundeep Kishan and director CV Kumar have delighted fans with the release of the teaser for their upcoming Sci-Fi thriller, "MaayaOne," on the occasion of Sundeep Kishan's birthday.
Actor Sundeep Kishan and director CV Kumar have delighted fans with the release of the teaser for their upcoming Sci-Fi thriller, "MaayaOne," on the occasion of Sundeep Kishan's birthday. Following their previous collaboration on the hit film "ProjectZ/Maayavan," the duo is back with another captivating installment set to enthrall audiences.
Presented by Adventures International Pvt Ltd and produced by Rambrahmam Sunkara under the AK Entertainments banner, "MaayaOne" promises an immersive cinematic experience. The teaser offers a tantalizing glimpse into the mysterious world of Maayavan, featuring intriguing characters and gripping narrative elements.
Neil Nitin Mukesh stars as the formidable supervillain, while Sundeep Kishan portrays an ordinary man thrust into extraordinary circumstances. The teaser showcases stunning visuals and adrenaline-pumping action sequences, leaving audiences eagerly anticipating the epic clash between good and evil.
With Karthik K Thillai handling cinematography and acclaimed composer Santhosh Narayanan providing the musical score, "MaayaOne" is poised to redefine the Sci-Fi genre. Currently filming in Hyderabad, the movie is set to captivate audiences with its compelling storyline and spectacular visuals upon its release.