Education Minister Sabitha Indra Reddy holds review meeting with officials at Vikarabad

Vikarabad: Education Minister Sabitha Indra Reddy on Friday conducted a review meeting about reopening of schools and distribution of Covid-19 vaccine on Friday with officials at Collector office.

Speaking on this occasion, the Minister directed and instructed the officials on the steps to be taken as per the directions of Chief Minister KCR to start classes from February 1st to 10th class and officials were also instructed to take armistice measures without any difficulty for people while vaccination is going on.

Additional Collectors Motilal, Chandraiah, MLA Kale Yadaiah, ZP Chairperson Sunita Reddy, Vice Chairman Vijay Kumar, District Medical Officer Sudhakar Shinde, District Education Officer Renuka, District Panchayat Officer Rizwana and senior officials of various departments were present.