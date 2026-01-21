Education must evolve to reflect human values, says Keshava Rao

Hyderabad: Education is a tool to understand the world and must evolve continuously with changing global conditions, emphasised K Keshava Rao, Chairman of the Telangana New Education Policy Committee (TGNEPC). Addressing a meeting of subject experts and authors from the Humanities and Languages departments under the Telangana Board of Intermediate Education (TGBIE) on Tuesday, Rao urged the committee to design a curriculum that integrates human values, ethics, and factual standards.

Keshava Rao, who also serves as Adviser to the Government of Telangana (Public Affairs), stressed that education should go beyond imparting theoretical knowledge. He advocated for a student-centric approach that promotes personality development and encourages critical thinking. “Education is a window through which students perceive the world,” he remarked, adding that the syllabus must reflect contemporary developments to remain relevant for the academic level of the students.

During the session, Keshava Rao also commended the effective functioning of the Command Control Room operated by the Intermediate Education Board.

The Secretary of TGBIE announced that the newly designed syllabus will be introduced for Intermediate First Year students starting from the 2026–27 academic year. This update aims to ensure that the curriculum meets the modern requirements of the education sector. Subject experts shared various methodologies and suggestions for the formulation of the syllabus, highlighting a collaborative effort to modernise intermediate education across Telangana.