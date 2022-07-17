Efforts are on to nab Pahadishareef firing incident miscreants: Police

Hyderabad: In a shocking incident, five police teams were formed to nab the offenders who fired at a truck at Thukkuguda in Pahadishareef on Saturday night. It is reported that none were hurt in the incident.

According to the sources, around 8.30 pm, the miscreants opened fire on a truck-laden with iron/ steel load at ORR Thukkuguda Exit 14 which was going from Medak to Kochi in Kerala.

The miscreant who were in a Swift car had fired at the driver's cabin and escaped.

Police are probing in all angles including robbery attempt and road rage.

The miscreants drove the car towards Shamshabad road after firing at the truck.

The clues team examined the spot. The police are verifying the surveillance camera feed enroute to track down the car and the occupants.