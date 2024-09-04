Efforts on to provide quality healthcare to masses: Mantri

Hyderabad: Health Minister C Damodar Rajanarasimha on Tuesday revealed that he was born in Gandhi Hospital. All patients who visit the hospital ‘are his brothers and sisters’. He asked authorities to provide proper infrastructure to the patients’ attendants.

The minister made a surprise visit to Gandhi and Kingkoti hospitals. In a review meeting conducted in the superintendent's office of the hospital, he enquired about the number of beds available. Later, he inspected all departments and interacted with patients, enquiring about their well-being. He enquired about services provided to patients.

The minister directed the Gandhi Hospital superintendent to provide better facilities to the attendants who come to look after patients undergoing treatment. He observed the hardships of the attendants sitting on the floor. He talked to them and directed officials to provide proper facilities to the attendants.

Speaking to the media, Rajanarasimha said, “I was born in Gandhi. I am a Dalit child. All patients who come to government hospitals, like Gandhi and Osmania, are like my elder sisters. It is my responsibility to take care of my people. The Opposition leaders are speaking like landlords.” Dalits, tribals, and poor belonging to the lower classes come to the government hospitals if they are in trouble, he pointed.

The minister said an IVF centre will be made available in Gandhi within a week. He said doctors who have been stuck in one place for a long time have been transferred. He revealed that there was no shortage of doctors in hospitals. Where necessary, doctors were also being hired on contract.

The minister said he would send details sought by the Centre on Safety of Medical Students before September 14. A preliminary meeting has already been held on the issue of providing security in hospitals. He said that the foundation stone will be laid soon for the hostel building for doctors in Gandhi. The government has already allocated a budget of Rs 79 crore.