Eight farmers injured in fierce bee attack

Eight farmers injured in fierce bee attack
Highlights

A cricket ball hit the beehive, triggering the swarm attack on farmers who were working in the field

Nirmal: Several farmers received injuries due to bee attack in a village on Tuesday.

The incident took place in Jhary Thanda of Tanur mandal in Mudhole constituency where farmers were sowing cotton seeds.

A farmer named Govardhan, along with other farmers and laborers, was engaged in sowing cotton seeds in an agricultural field.

Meanwhile, children playing nearby threw a ball which accidentally hit a beehive on a tree.

This triggered the bees leading them to swarm and attack the farmers in the field. In an attempt to escape, the farmers ran, but by then over eight of them had been attacked causing them to fall ill.

The affected farmers were immediately taken to Bhainsa Area Hospital via a 108 ambulance for medical treatment.

