Elaborate arrangements for Chief Minister's visit: Gangula

Karimnagar: BC Welfare and Civil Supplies Minister Gangula Kamalakardirected the officials to make elaborate arrangements for Chief Minister Kalwakuntla Chandrasekhar Rao's visit to Karimnagar town for the inauguration of various development works. He reviewed the arrangements for the Chief Minister's visit on Tuesday here at the Collector's office. The Chief Minister will come to Jagtial district by helicopter on Dec 7, he will open the integrated district offices building complex at Jagtial along with the medical college and district TRS party office and then participate in the public meeting and reach Thigalaguttapalli, in Karimnagar in the evening.

Works were going on for the inauguration of R&B guest house (Karimnagar Circuit Rest House) built with advanced facilities at a cost of Rs 12 crore in Karimnagar district at the hands of CM KCR, the minister said.

He said that after the inauguration ceremony, he will attend the wedding ceremony of former mayor Sardar Ravinder Singh's daughter in the V-convention in the district centre. In view of the Chief Minister's visit to the district, road construction works should be completed expeditiously where necessary, Kamalakar suggested.

He told officials to prepare a helipad in the sports college and there should be continuous power supply in Thigalaguttapally. Zilla Parishad Chairperson Kanumalla Vijaya, City Mayor Y Sunil Rao, District Collector RV Karnan, CP V Satyanarayana, Additional Collectors Garima Aggarwal, GV Shyamprasad Lal, SUDA Chairman GV Ramakrishna Rao and others were present..