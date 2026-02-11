Elaborate security arrangements in place for municipal polls: DGP

Director General of Police B Shivdhar Reddy stated that all security arrangements have been completed for the polling scheduled to be held on Wednesday in seven Municipal Corporations and 116 Municipalities across the State.

Addressing the media at his office on Tuesday, the DGP detailed the extensive election security measures put in place to ensure free, fair and peaceful polling. He said that 8,203 polling stations have been established across the State, of which 1,302 have been identified as highly sensitive and 1,926 as sensitive, and additional police forces have been deployed at these locations.

The DGP informed that 100 per cent webcasting has been arranged at all polling stations to ensure transparency, while CCTV surveillance has been intensified outside polling stations, especially in highly sensitive areas.

To maintain law and order, around 3,000 additional personnel from various departments, including TGSP, Forest, Excise, CID and Legal Metrology, have been deployed. He added that following the conclusion of the campaign, the silent period came into effect from 5 pm on Monday, and visible policing and patrolling have been significantly intensified.

He said that since the Model Code of Conduct came into force on January 27, police have conducted extensive checks and seized items worth Rs. 3.09 crore, including Rs. 1.29 crore in cash, Rs. 1.21 crore worth of liquor, Rs. 15.7 lakh worth of narcotics, and gold and silver ornaments worth Rs. 28.69 lakh.

To prevent illegal movement of cash and other materials, 20 check posts have been established along inter-state borders and 55 check posts along district borders. Special surveillance is being carried out along the borders of Maharashtra, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh and Chhattisgarh, with the deployment of 181 flying squads and 167 static surveillance teams.

As a preventive measure, 1,183 licensed weapons have been deposited, and 4,318 persons with a history of disturbing public order have been bound over.

He further stated that 398 pending non-bailable warrants have been executed and 142 FIRs have been registered for violations of election norms so far.

The DGP said that field-level officers have been thoroughly trained for election duties and appealed to voters to exercise their constitutional right to vote freely and fearlessly, without succumbing to inducements or intimidation.