Elderly Woman Administered Wrong Medication Sparks Family Protest in Medak

Medak : A shocking incident in Elkurthi village, Tekmal Mandal, an elderly woman seeking treatment for gastric trouble was reportedly given the wrong medication at a local health center.

The woman had visited the rural health facility with complaints of severe gas trouble. However, the medical staff allegedly administered a tonic meant for skin irritation instead. After consuming the tonic, the elderly woman experienced acute discomfort and had to be rushed to a hospital in Medak for treatment.

The victim's family, angered by the negligence, staged a protest, demanding immediate action against the health center staff responsible for the mishap. The incident has raised concerns about the quality of medical care in rural areas, with calls for stricter supervision and accountability in such facilities.

Local authorities have been informed, and the case is under review. The condition of the elderly woman is currently stable as per hospital sources.