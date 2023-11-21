Elect KCR for continuation of Rythu Bandhu: KTR

Yadadri: In a fervent appeal to the citizens, BRS working president and Minister KT Rama Rao rallied support for the party, urging the electorate to cast their votes in favour of BRS and ensure the re-election of K Chandrashekar Rao as the Chief Minister for a historic third consecutive term. The primary focus of this call to action is the continuation of the highly acclaimed RythuBandhu scheme. On Monday, KT Rama Rao embarked on spirited roadshows at Yadagiri Gutta, Bhuvanagiri, and Miryalaguda towns, addressing the gathering with conviction.

During the roadshows, he emphasised that Chief Minister KCR stands as the sole leader capable of envisioning and implementing farmer-friendly initiatives like the RythuBandhu scheme, stressing the vital importance of re-electing KCR.

In a sharp retort to TPCC president Revanth Reddy’s assertions about Congress holding patents on free power supply, KTR questioned the quality of power during the Congress regime, highlighting the disparity between promises and delivery. He ridiculed Reddy’s understanding of farming, citing instances of power cuts and inefficient motor use during Congress rule. Addressing the crowd, KTR presented a choice between quality power supply and Congress, drawing attention to the substantial difference in pension amounts provided by the two parties—Rs200 from Congress compared to BRS’s Rs 2,000. Taking a swipe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, KTR remarked on the gas cylinder price hike, promising that if BRS secures victory, CM KCR will subsidise Rs 800, offering gas cylinders at Rs 400 to the people of Telangana.

Further, KTR criticised Congress for its failure to develop Yadagiri Gutta, provide essential services like water and power, and implement progressive schemes. He asserted that under the BRS government, Yadadri is undergoing significant transformation, emerging as a formidable competitor to Tirupathi.