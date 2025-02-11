Elect Narender Reddy with huge majority, PCC chief urges voters

Karimnagar: TPCC president Mahesh Kumar Goud said that BJP and BRS parties have entered into a secret agreement in the MLC elections.

Congress party Graduates MLC candidate V Narender Reddy filed his nomination in Karimnagar district headquarters on Mon-day. A huge rally was taken out enthusiastically amidst the kola-tam by women, drumming and dancing of Oggudola artists.

Speaking on the occasion, Mahesh Goud said that after examin-ing all aspects, the Congress has selected Alphores Narender Reddy, who is capable, as the candidate. He urged the graduates to elect Narender Reddy win with a huge majority. He said that the Congress party is standing by the unemployed. If KCR cre-ates 5,000 jobs per year, CM Revanth Reddy is giving 5,000 jobs per month.

Karimnagar District In-charge Minister Uttam Kumar Reddy said that Congress has done a lot of good for graduates. He promised to complete pending projects in four districts. He said that Jeevan Reddy had shaken the previous government. He said that Congress filled over 55,000 jobs including 11,000 teaching positions and has a clear roadmap to fill two lakh more vacancies in various departments, ensuring that every deserving candidate gets a fair chance. He urged party workers and voters to ensure Narendra Reddy’s victory in the graduate constituency elections, emphasizing that Congress was the only party that tru-ly understood and delivered on the aspirations of graduates.

Speaking about this, IT and Legislative Affairs Minister said that Congress Party has chosen Vootkuri Narender Reddy, as he be-longs to educational background and capable of resolving the problems faced by the graduates, He called upon the entire Con-gress Cadre to unite and assure support to Mr Narender Reddy. Minister Ponnam Prabhakar said that they are changing the edu-cation system of graduates. He asked to bless the Congress par-ty in the graduates’ elections. He denied the allegations made by the BJP that Congress is encouraging urban Naxalites. He re-minded that the Congress party is a democratic party. He asked voters to defeat the communal BJP.

MLC candidate Narender Reddy said that he will give his victory as a gift to the Congress party. He said that Jeevan Reddy is a role model for him and he will work with his inspiration. He prom-ised to work for mining in Singareni and tribal university in Adila-bad.

He said that he would address the issue of fees reimbursement due to private educational institutions. He said that BJP is a communal party. He accused the BJP candidate of being igno-rant. He said that this election is a contest between intellect and ignorance. Ministers Seethakka and Konda Surekha, MLAs, MLCs, Congress leaders and activists from the four districts of participated in large numbers.