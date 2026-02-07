Election heat turns violent as BRS, Cong leaders clash in Aliyabad

Hyderabad: Tension prevailed in the Aliyabad Municipality limits in Medchal Malkajgiri district on Friday when there was scuffle between the BRS and the Congress leaders leading to protests by the BRS leaders.

The incident happened in the Lal Gadi Malakpet village falling within the Aliyabad municipal limits of Medchal district. According to reports, the tension started while Medchal MLA Ch Malla Reddy was speaking with his party candidates. Congress DCC president Vajresh Yadav and his followers were reportedly playing Congress party songs loudly from a campaign vehicle.

Although BRS leaders requested them to lower the volume, the Congress leaders refused, leading to a verbal altercation between the two groups.

The dispute soon escalated, with leaders from both sides engaging in a physical scuffle, creating a tense atmosphere in the village. Upon receiving information, police rushed to the spot, dispersed both groups, and brought the situation under control.

The party leaders staged a dharna protesting against the attacks and demanding action against Congress party leader Vajresh Yadav. They staged a sit-in protest in front of the police station, demanding the immediate arrest of those who attacked the BRS leaders.