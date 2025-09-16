  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Home  > News > State > Telangana

Electric auto garbage vehicles launched

Electric auto garbage vehicles launched
x
Highlights

Wanaparthy: Electric auto garbage vehicles were launched on Monday to provide better sanitation services to the urban public In Amarachinta...

Wanaparthy: Electric auto garbage vehicles were launched on Monday to provide better sanitation services to the urban public In Amarachinta municipality by Minister for Animal Husbandry Vakiti Srihari.

Speaking at the occasion, he said, “Along with environmental protection, the government’s main goal is to build pollution-free towns. The use of the electric vehicles will create greenery, cleanliness and a healthier environment.”

TPCC Kallugeeta organisation chairman Kesam Nagaraju Goud, local public representatives, officials and citizens were present.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2025 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick