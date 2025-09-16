Electric auto garbage vehicles launched

Wanaparthy: Electric auto garbage vehicles were launched on Monday to provide better sanitation services to the urban public In Amarachinta municipality by Minister for Animal Husbandry Vakiti Srihari.

Speaking at the occasion, he said, “Along with environmental protection, the government’s main goal is to build pollution-free towns. The use of the electric vehicles will create greenery, cleanliness and a healthier environment.”

TPCC Kallugeeta organisation chairman Kesam Nagaraju Goud, local public representatives, officials and citizens were present.