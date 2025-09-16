Live
- India remains at the heart of growth journey as tech firm Nothing raises $200 million
- Chennai’s single-ticketing app ready, but no autorickshaw fare revision stalls roll out
- Tannishtha Chatterjee on ‘full plate’: This film was born out of struggle, grit, hope
- Mira Rajput hits the gym with a sprinkle of ‘morning blues’
- Rahul visits flood-hit areas in Amritsar, Gurdaspur
- IOC president Coventry calls Sydney 2000 "spark" of her Olympic journey
- Sensex, Nifty open higher as India-US trade talks set to resume
- Sahastradhara cloudburst: PM Modi, HM Shah dial U'khand CM Dhami, assure full support
- Akhilesh Yadav calls for more military schools
- Collectors' Conference Continues: CM Chandrababu Naidu Focuses on IT, Revenue, and Law and Order
Electric auto garbage vehicles launched
Highlights
Wanaparthy: Electric auto garbage vehicles were launched on Monday to provide better sanitation services to the urban public In Amarachinta...
Wanaparthy: Electric auto garbage vehicles were launched on Monday to provide better sanitation services to the urban public In Amarachinta municipality by Minister for Animal Husbandry Vakiti Srihari.
Speaking at the occasion, he said, “Along with environmental protection, the government’s main goal is to build pollution-free towns. The use of the electric vehicles will create greenery, cleanliness and a healthier environment.”
TPCC Kallugeeta organisation chairman Kesam Nagaraju Goud, local public representatives, officials and citizens were present.
Next Story