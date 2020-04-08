Electricity consumers in Telangana to be charged based on past bills for April

The Telangana State Electricity Regulatory Commission (TSERC) has decided to generate electricity bills based on their past consumption for April month. The bills will be raised and informed over Whatsapp, SMS or website for payment.

The TSERC has given relaxation to the discoms as the energy meter readers will be not visiting to collect the electricity consumption data in the view of the lockdown imposed to control the spread of coronavirus. However, the bills will be generated based on the energy meters after the lockdown and will be adjusted in the next month.

Raghuma Reddy, managing director of TSSPDCL said that no extra charges will be levied on the customers even if the bill is generated for every three months.

Also, other services like bill collection, the release of new service, the extension of additional loads, shifting of meters, redressal of meter and others will be suspended during the lockdown period.