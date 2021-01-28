Employees’ outburst shocks Telangana Government

Hyderabad: The State Government was taken aback by sudden outburst of anger by the employees unions which tried to lay siege to the State Secretariat at BRK Bhavan.

The flash protest was organised by the Telangana Non-Gazetted Employees (TNGOs), Telangana Employees Union and representatives of other unions as they found that the first PRC report submitted by the 3-member commission on December 31 was detrimental to their interests.

Mild tension prevailed at the VIP zone when the police forces prevented the agitating employees from entering the Secretariat premises. TGO leader Mamatha alleged that the PRC insulted the employees by recommending inadequate fitment. What parameters the PRC took into consideration in recommending the fitment needs to be disclosed, she said.

Angry over the PRC, the Teachers' Unions also took out rallies in all districts. The police, which swung into action, arrested the protesting employee union members. The union members were seen tearing the copies of the report as the police bundled them into the police vans. What has shocked the government more than the protest was as to how the report got leaked. It is even contemplating to probe into the issue.



In a damage control exercise, Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar invited the unions for talks but they remained inconclusive as the unions were firm on their demand of 63 per cent fitment.

Employee Unions' JAC leader M Ravinder said that the JAC would soon meet Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao and submit a memorandum to him.

They will also meet all state ministers and submit representations.