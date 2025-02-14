Empowering Legal Professionals: E-Filing Training Under High Court Directive

Nagar kurnool: In accordance with the State High Court’s orders, a training program on the new electronic filing system was organized for members of theBar Association at the Nagar Kurnool District Court premises. The program was inaugurated by the District Chief Judicial Magistrate, D. Rajesh Babu, who lit the ceremonial lamp as the chief guest.

Master Trainer Ravi Reddy conducted the training session on the filing system, which, according to the Chief Judicial Magistrate, is already operational in the Supreme Court and High Courts. He explained that this system will reduce both time and expenses, enabling lawyers to file cases directly from their offices. Additionally, he emphasized that the new filing method could significantly reduce the dependency on paper-based processes.

The event was attended by distinguished members of the judiciary, including Senior Civil Judges G. Sabitha and Sridevi, Junior Civil Judges P. Maunika and Kavya and N. Srinidhi, Second Additional Junior Civil Judge. Representatives from the Nagar Kurnool, Kollapur, Achampet, and Kalwakurthy Bar Associations were also present.





