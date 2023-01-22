Empty pots are out on streets

Warangal: Despite all the chest thumping rhetoric from the BRS government, the bitter truth is that denizens in the Greater Warangal Municipal Corporation (GWMC) still face the drinking water crisis. On Saturday, the residents of a few colonies took to streets with empty pots, demanding the urban local body (ULB) to ensure drinking water supply.

Joining them with an empty pot was their BJP Corporator (8th Division) Bairi Lakshmi Kumari. Speaking at the protest at the Tailor Street area in Hanumakonda, she alleged that the GWMC authorities were not supplying drinking water in her Division which has a large residential area including Reddy Colony, Kumarpally, Gudibandala and Tailors Street etc. She said that though the Division is thickly populated, the local body has blithe concern towards them. These areas get tap water once in a blue moon, she added.

"The situation remained unchanged even after submitting several pleas to the authorities. It indicates the negligent attitude of the authorities," Bairi Laxmi told the media persons. It has become a herculean task for me to pacify the denizens who start calling me right from the daybreak asking for the drinking water supply, she said. There are quite a few daily wage labourers in the 8th Division, and they have been facing drinking water problems as they cannot afford to buy packaged water, she said.

"I took the issue to the notice of the Municipal Commissioner P Pravinya and Mayor Gundu Sudharani several times but the situation is unchanged. As I represent BJP, the ruling party which heads the GWMC body is not responding to my appeal," Bairi Laxmi said, appealing to Hanumakonda district collector Rajeev Gandhi Hanumanthu to look into the matter.