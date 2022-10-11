Encourage more girls to take up research in science: Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan

Hyderabad: Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan on Monday stressed on the need for encouraging more girls to take up research in science.

The Governor, as the chief guest, was addressing the 'Women Scientists Conclave: Self Reliance,' at CSIR-IICT, here. "There must be more number of women in science and technology to bridge the gender gap in research," she said.

She exhorted parents and other family members to encourage girls to take up science streams and pursue careers in research. "With little motivation and support, they would be able to create magic in their chosen fields and more so in science and research. Everyone is endowed with unlimited potential," the Governor said.

Soundararajan envisioned a greater role for women scientists in helping the country realise its goal of becoming a five trillion-dollar economy during the next couple of years.

At the conclave, organised by the National Academy of Sciences, India (NASI) and the Academy of Science, Technology and Communication (ASTC), she felicitated eminent women scientists including Tessy Thomas (missile technology), Geeta Vemuganti (stemcell therapy), Suma Verghese (defence), Sangita Mukhopadhyay (DNA fingerprinting), Tanushri Sinha, Dasgupta (super conductivity) and Raj Kumari Indira Devi (science promoter).