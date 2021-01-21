Encroachment of temple land: Telangana High Court dismisses plea

Hyderabad: The High Court division bench headed by Chief Justice Hima Kohli and Justice Bollam Vijaysen Reddy on Thursday heard the public interest litigation filed by The Telangana Vanarasena, represented by its vice-president Thadem Srinivas Rao seeking to direct the State government authorities to evict the respondent Sheri Narsimha Reddy from the 7 acre 30 guntas of land, that belongs to Kalikamatha temple situated at Kandikal village (Uppuguda) in Bandlaguda mandal, Hyderabad alleging that he has encroached the said land.

The Government Pleader, Endowments informed the court that as of now there was no encroachment as stated by the petitioner who lacked locus standi. The Government Pleader further submitted that on the complaint of Endowment department, an FIR has already been registered against Sheri Narsimha Reddy for his attempts.

The Chief Justice bench found fault with the locus standi of the petitioner as he does not belong to the temple committee or any way responsible for that and questioned the interest of the petitioner.

The court opined that the prayer sought in the PIL also be executed as such keeping pending the PIL was not necessary as its purpose is ended.

The High Court bench dismissed the plea considering the submissions of the Government Pleader.

