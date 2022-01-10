End is not far away: BJP warns TRS

Gadwal: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders led by party national vice president DK Aruna on Sunday slammed at the TRS government for its autocratic and dictatorship rule in the State.

While addressing the media in Gadwal, DK Aruna said that with the defeat in Dubbaka and Huzurabad by-elections, the TRS leaders have now developed fear of defeat in the State.

The BJP national vice-president predicted that if the same authoritarian and dictatorial rule of TRS is continued for some more days then the days are not far away when the people will teach them a befitting lesson and throw them out of power.

"Telangana was formed due to the sacrifices of the students, unemployed youth and all sections of years of people through Sakalajanuna samme. But today with the TRS party in the power each and every section of society are facing problems. The unemployed youth, the farmers, and the general public are facing tough time due to the dictatorial governance of the TRS party," she added.

She called up on the people to once take up large scale agitation against the anti-people policies in the State.

She said that the BJP will fight against the TRS government's recent GO 317, which was brought to transfer non-local employees to other regions. As per the zonal system instead of transferring the government employees as per their locality the government is transferring them to faraway places causing problems to the employees and their families. She also demanded that the TRS government had miserably failed to implement its promises made during the Telangana movement and during the poll campaigns during the two elections in the past. She recollected the atrocious act of the TRS government which it had arrested the BJP state president and MP Bandi Sanjay in Karimnagar earlier this week and damaging his office.