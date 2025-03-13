Endowments officials inspect Jogulamba temple amid allegation of mismanagement

Gadwal: In response to recent allegations regarding the temple’s administration, Endowments Department Additional Commissioner Srinivasa Rao visited the Jogulamba temple on Wednesday to conduct a thorough inspection of its records and operations.

During his visit, Sri Srinivasa Rao examined crucial documents, including details of temple lands, various tender agreements, daily DCR (Daily Collection Report), the cash book, the Prasadam and Annadanam Satram stock books, donation records, and receipt books for contributions. He also personally inspected the Annadanam Satram (free meal service) to assess the distribution of food to devotees. Additionally, he visited the Prasadam preparation center to check the quality, quantity, and overall standards of Prasadam production. He reviewed the counters where Prasadam is distributed to devotees to ensure proper management.

Speaking about his findings, he stated that a detailed report on the inspection would be submitted to the Endowments Department Commissioner for further action. His visit comes amid growing concerns regarding the management of temple resources and financial transparency. Devotees and concerned officials await the department’s final report and any potential corrective measures that may follow.